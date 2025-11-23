The military high command has launched an investigation into the alleged withdrawal of troops deployed to protect Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, before the abduction.

It disclosed that the Defence Headquarters had begun a review to determine the circumstances surrounding troop deployment and movement at the time of the incident, adding that aggressive operations were currently ongoing to rescue abducted students.

About 25 students were taken from the Kebbi school last week while 215 pupils and students were abducted from St. Mary’s Private Primary and Secondary School in Niger State.

Governor Nasir Idris had alleged that troops were withdrawn from the school about 30 minutes before the attack, demanding explanations to that effect.

Reacting to the Kebbi governor’s demand on Sunday, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Michael Onoja, who condemned the separate attacks, said the Defence Headquarters was aware of the allegation.

The senior military officer said, “Regarding the allegation made by the Executive Governor of Kebbi State—that the terrorists struck 30 minutes after troops were withdrawn from the school—the Defence Headquarters is aware of this claim.

“In line with our standard procedure, a thorough review is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding troop deployment and movements in the area at the time of the incident.

“It is important to note that all operational decisions are based on intelligence assessments and the broader security architecture of the region. Nevertheless, if the ongoing review identifies any lapse or gap, the Armed Forces will take immediate corrective action to prevent a recurrence.”

He reassured Nigerians that rescuing the abducted students remained a top priority, saying troops were pursuing all actionable intelligence.