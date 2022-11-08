Gov. Ortom renames Benue road after Wike

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom has renamed the 2.1km Kanga-Akaya-Lucy-Aluor-Otukpo Road after Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

A former governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswan who performed the inauguration on behalf of governor Ortom of Benue State said governor Wike is a great Nigerian and a bosom friend of Benue State.

He noted that there is no better way to reciprocate friendship other than naming the road after governor Wike.

Senator Suswan commended governor Ortom for judiciously applying the scarce resources of the State prudently for the development of the State.

Speaking during the event, Wike asserted that the whole essence of governance is to make the people happy and to make sure that their economic activities thrive

Governor Wike made the assertion while inaugurating the 14 Km Yaikyo-Tse Poor- Terwase Agbadu road, renamed Ayum Num Road and the extension of rural electrification projects within Ugondu community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State

The Rivers State governor noted that with the additional 14 kilometers of road in Benue State that is considered as the food basket of the nation, the people can find it easier to move their agrarian produce to where the market is located.

“Benue is the food basket, it is an agrarian State, and if when you produce, you don’t have roads to take your produces to the city, it makes no sense.

“But with this 14 kilometers of road and rural electrification, you (Ortom) have made life simple for the people of this part of the area and that is what good governance is about.”

Governor Wike commended his Benue State counterpart for committing to the tenets of good governance and providing dividends of democracy to his people.

“And so, Dr. Ortom, we want to say we are very proud of you that you have not abandon your people to whom you made promises. And to this, we want to say it is promise made, promise fulfilled.

Governor Ugwuanyi described governor Samuel Ortom as a gift to Benue State for his commitment to improving the value of life of the Benue people.

On his part, the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde inaugurated the 1.3 kilometres Federal Low Cost Housing Estate-Bambam community road, renamed to J. C. Obende Road, and noted that anywhere road goes, development follows.