Thursday, November 10, 2022
Terrorists raid Zamfara houses, abduct district head

written by The Citizen

Terrorists have abducted the district head of Kwangami village, Muhammad Galadima, and six others in the Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

An indigene, Dahiru Amadu, disclosed that the victims were abducted by heavily armed terrorists on Monday.

Amadu said there was pandemonium in the village as residents tried to escape the  attack, adding that several people were injured.

He stated that the district head and the six other persons were picked up in their houses and taken to the bandits’ camp.

“We are currently living in fear because the bandits are always around us abducting our people and asking for ransom.

“Just recently, they abducted 10 of our people on their farmlands who are still in captivity because we cannot pay the ransom,” he added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, the six residents of Kazauda village, Gusau LGA who were abducted a few days ago, have been released by the bandits following the payment of N4m ransom.

