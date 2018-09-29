(BREAKING) Lagos APC guber primary: Hamzat steps down for Sanwo-Olu

September 29, 2018 0

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Dr. Femi Hamzat, has withdrawn from the race.

Hamzat, who spoke during a press conference in Lagos on Saturday, said he took the decision to support the ambition of another aspirant, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He also directed his supporters to cast their votes for Sanwo-Olu during the party’s primary tomorrow.

According to him, he can vouch for Sanwo-Olu’s integrity and personal intelligence.

Sanwo-Olu, who was also at the event, would tomorrow contest the party’s governorship ticket with the incumbent governor, Akinwunmi  Ambode.

