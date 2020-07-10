Gov. Ugwuanyi inaugurates Advisory Committee on Community Policing

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has inaugurated the 17-man State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC), chaired by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman, with the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, HRH, Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, as co-chairman.

The new Community Policing programme is an initiative of the Nigeria Police Force, as communicated by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, which is saddled with the responsibility of deepening community approach as well as confidence, trust and mutual respect between the Police and the people, in the management of crimes and criminalities.

Inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Enugu, Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed that his administration has rejigged and re-tooled the state Security Architecture to bring it up to speed with emerging dimensions of insecurity and criminality” through institutionalized collaboration among its Neighbourhood Watch groups, Forest Guards and security agencies, especially in the area of intelligence sharing.

The event was attended by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Abubakar, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, ICT, DIG Celestine Okoye, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 13, AIG Danmallam Mohammed, and other Senior Security Officers.

Gov. Ugwuanyi further disclosed that the Enugu State Security Trust Fund law is in place to ensure sustainable support for the security agencies in the state while the State Forest Guards Law is before the State Assembly.

He added that “the deployment of our Automated Drone Surveillance Solution to give the needed impetus to our security surveillance is underway”.

The governor stated that “the new Community Policing model is in sync with our extant strategy and will certainly be a strong flip to our modest accomplishments in security of lives and property in Enugu State”.

Pointing out that the Nigeria Police has a clear template for the implementation of the strategy, Gov. Ugwuanyi explained that “this Committee is to oversee and coordinate the implementation of the Community Policing in Enugu State”

He congratulated members of the committee for their selection to execute the onerous task and expressed confidence that they will provide the needed leadership for Community Policing in the state “given your competencies in security matters, diverse experiences and track records of performance”.

Speaking, the IGP lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for the successful inauguration of the committee in the state, stating that the new Community Policing model will be driven by the community.

In his remark, AIG Mohammed said that the new Community Policing “is a right idea at the right time”, assuring that “we will do our best to make sure that the good people of Enugu State, South East and beyond sleep with their two eyes closed”.

Responding, the chairman of the newly inaugurated committee, CP Abdurrahman, thanked President Mohammadu Buhari for the wisdom in resuscitating the Community Policing in the country.

He also applauded the IGP for making the programme a reality and went further to appreciate Gov. Ugwuanyi for his leadership role and commitment to peace, which he said, contributed to the successful take-off of the programme in the South East geo-political zone.

The CP pledged the committee’s loyalty and commitment to work assiduously towards the full realization of its set-objective.

The committee co-chairman, Igwe Amb. Agubuzu added that “the Traditional Rulers of Enugu State will work closely with this committee to achieve the objectives for which it was established”.

Members of the 17-man committee also include O.S. Olofu (Enugu State Director, DSS); Air Commodore Chidiebere Obiabaka (Commander 533, Base Services Group of the Nigerian Airforce, Enugu); Abdullahi Abdul (Enugu State Commander, NDLEA); Everistus Obiyo (Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Enugu State Command); Emmanuel Arogundade (Comptroller, Nigerian Immigration Service, Enugu State); Ogbonnaya Kalu (Sector Commander, FRSC Enugu State) and Engr. Okwudiri Daniel Ohaa (Chief Fire Officer, Enugu State Fire Service)

Others are; M.I. Baya (Controller of Nigeria Custom Service, Enugu State); K.‎ C. Emelue (Comptroller of Correctional Service, Enugu); Hon. Dr. Dominic Ezema (Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee, Enugu State); Alhaji Abubakar Sambo (Sarki Hausa); Rev. Emmanuel Edeh (Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Enugu State); Prof. Chinedu Nebo (Former Minister of Power, Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Enugu West Senatorial District); Prof. Bartholomew Nnaji (Former Minister of Power, Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Enugu East Senatorial District) and Hon. Dr. Maduka Onyishi (representing Enugu North Senatorial District).