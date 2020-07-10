Ondo Assembly greenlights impeachment panel for deputy governor

The Ondo State House of Assembly has called on the state Chief Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, to set up a panel to investigate the allegations levelled against the deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

Fourteen members of the assembly during plenary on Tuesday had directed the Clerk of the House to serve notice of impeachment on the deputy governor.

The notice was sequel to allegations of gross misconduct levelled against Ajayi.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, said on Thursday that the setting up of the panel was in line with section 188 (5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

This was contained in a letter to the CJ and signed by the speaker.

The letter read in part, “By the Resolution of the House today (Thursday) pursuant to Section 188 (3) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, it was resolved that the allegations be investigated forthwith.

“It is in line with the above that request that you set up a seven-man panel to conduct the investigation as resolved by the Honourable House and the panel shall, as soon as possible, report back to the House.”

Meanwhile, the Assembly on Thursday said the deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, had received the notice of impeachment served on him.

Ajayi on his part said he was yet to receive any such notice.

However, the Chairman House Committee on Information, Mr Gbenga Omole, insisted that the deputy governor was properly served.

He made available a copy of the notice, duly signed by the Clerk of the House, to The PUNCH.

It indicated that the letter was received, stamped and signed by an official in the deputy governor’s office on July 7, 2020.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Mr Babatope Okeowo, insisted that his boss had yet to receive the notice.