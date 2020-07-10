COVID-19: UK High Commission set to resume visa services in Nigeria

The British High Commission in Nigeria has said it would soon begin accepting visa applications from Nigerians ready to travel to the United Kingdom.

In March, the Nigerian Government had stopped international flights as one of the measures to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

According to a statement issued by the Commission on Thursday, it explained that it would restart the process once it is “safe to do so.”

The High Commission added that there are many Nigerians eager to visit the UK once the country (Nigeria) okays international flights.

“We know there are many Nigerian nationals hoping to travel to the UK when flights resume, both for employment and to see family members,” the statement read.

“UKVI are working closely with TSL contact, our commercial partner, to reopen visa application centres that were suspended due to COVID-19.”

The Commission explained that the UK visa application centres are reopening in a phased manner globally.

“UK visa application centres are reopening in phased manner globally when it is safe to do so and when we can operate an effective service,” it added.

“TSL contact are putting appropriate measures in place and working hard to reopen in Nigeria. We will share details of when VACs will reopen soon.”

On Wednesday, domestic flight operations resumed at the Murtala International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Nigerians were seen at the airports complying with the COVID-19 protocols approved by the Federal Government for the commencement of domestic flights.

With the resumption of domestic flights in Nigeria this week, many Nigerians are hopeful that the Federal Government will lift the ban on international flights.