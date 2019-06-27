Gov. Ugwuanyi reiterates commitment to quality education

Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has reiterated his administration’s commitment towards raising the standard of education in the state through recruitment of more qualified teachers, construction, renovation and equipping of schools.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who spoke during the inauguration of solar energy supply system sponsored by Dr. Theodora Kay-Njemanze in collaboration with Queen’s School Enugu Alumni, North East Chapter, United States of America (USA), added that his administration’s renewed commitment was demonstrated by the renovation and re-equipping of facilities in the school and over 500 schools in the state.

The governor commended the old girls of Queen’s School Enugu for contributing to the enhancement of quality and welfare of their alma mater, calling on other well meaning citizens to emulate the initiative and play their part in ensuring the transformation and development of their society, the state and the country as a whole.

“As a state government, we are committed to raising standards and quality of education. We have demonstrated this by renovating and re-equipping facilities here in Queen’s Secondary School and over 500 schools in Enugu State”, he said.

Gov. Ugwuanyi therefore reassured that his administration will continue to provide a conducive learning environment and render its support to associations, which have given back to the society, such as the Queen’s School Enugu Alumni North East chapter, USA.

Earlier in her address, the President of the association, Stella Uwechia, who expressed delight at the governor’s presence, disclosed that the installation of the solar project and its lifetime maintenance was a demonstration of the success of their “can do” spirit of servant leadership they adopted to appreciate what the school has done for them.