Gov. Wike suspends Rivers LG taxes, levies, grants discount

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has suspended all local government taxes and levies for 2020, except tenement rates to cushion the effects of COVID-19.

Wike also granted a waiver of 50 per cent on all assessed capital gains tax till December 2020.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, on Sunday added, “The Rivers State Governor also approved a 20 per cent discount on all Personal Income Tax assessments issued to owners of schools, hotels, pharmacies and hospitals, as well as other allied businesses in the year to December 31, 2020.”

Nsirim, added that the governor had vowed to deal with anyone who troubled the Ogbu-na-Abali fruit market traders