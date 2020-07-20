Gunmen abduct Kano Assembly member’s daughter

Some kidnappers have abducted a daughter of Murtala Kore, the lawmaker representing the Danbatta Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly.

The incident reportedly happened around 2am on Sunday at the legislator’s home in Kore village, in the Danbatta Local Government Area of the state.

The 17-year-old girl is an SS II student of Government Girls Secondary School, Jogana.

Kore exclusively told Kano Focus, an online newspaper, that the attackers wanted to kidnap him but took away his daughter when they did not find him at home.

“I was in Kano when I received a call from home by 2.30am. I learned that kidnappers had abducted my daughter, Juwairiyya.

“The abductors invaded my house and tied up my elder brother, Lawal Kore, whom they had mistaken for me.

“However, when he told them that I wasn’t at home, they told my wives and children that they were there to kidnap me and were not ready to leave empty-handed.

“They, therefore, took my daughter instead of me,” he said.

The legislator said the kidnappers had yet to contact him to make any demands.

Effort to contact the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, failed as his mobile phone was not going through. Agency report