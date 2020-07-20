Foreign Minister, Onyeama, contracts COVID-19

Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama has reportedly contracted COVID-19 virus.

Onyeama revealed via his Twitter handle that he felt slight throat itch and recent test confirmed he had contracted the virus.

“I did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! (You) win some, lose some. (I’m) heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best.”

With this, Onyeama is the first of Buhari’s ministers to test positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari last night wished the minister quick recovery.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, described the minister as a strong pillar of his administration.

He commended the minister for tirelessly working to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country as a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, and ensuring the safety of Nigerians abroad.

He said: “The country is eternally grateful to Geoffrey Onyeama for his diligence in attracting international support for Nigeria to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and boost the economy.

“I wish him speedy recovery.”