Gunmen kidnap Taraba lawmaker

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped Barrister Hosea Ibi, a member of the Taraba State House of Assembly representing Takum.

Ibi was kidnapped on Saturday at about 8 45pm in his house in Takum.

Takum is the home town of Darius Ishaku, the executive governor of Taraba state.

An eye witness said the gun men stormed the resident of Barr. Ibi on motorcycle.

The eye witness who pleaded anonymity said the kidnappers were six in number.

He further narrated that the kidnappers came at the time the member was hosting some politicians who came to the house to felicitate with him.

The Taraba State Police command on Sunday morning confirmed the kidnapping of Hon. Hosea Ibi.

Commissioner of Police Taraba State, Mr. Dave Akinremi who confirmed the incident in Jalingo said three men riding on a motorcycle accosted the lawmaker late last night and took him to an unknown location.

“We got information last night that three men riding on a motorcycle accosted somebody whom we later confirmed to be the lawmaker representing Takum I, Hon. Hosea Ibi, forced him to climb the bike with them and took him away.