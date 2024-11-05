A driver, simply identified as Emeka, was shot dead when suspected kidnappers abducted five passengers travelling from Kebbi State to Asaba in Delta State.

It was learnt that the attack occurred at a point between Kwana-Barau and Kundu village, Niger State on Sunday during which five persons were abducted, but one Emeka, conveying the passengers in a vehicle with Reg. No. LND 863 YF, the driver, was shot dead.

The spokesman for the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, who made this known in a statement, on Monday.

“On 03/11/2024 at about 0600hrs, it was reported that on the same date at about 0130hrs, suspected kidnappers attacked a vehicle with Reg. No. LND 863 YF from Yawuri Kebbi State heading to Asaba, Delta State.

“The attack occurred at a point between Kwana-Barau and Kundu village, and five persons were reportedly abducted. Unfortunately, one Emeka, the driver, was shot dead.

“The joint security tactical team responded and combed the forest, and in the process, four victims were rescued unhurt within Kattako forest, Rafi LGA. However, effort is being intensified to rescue the remaining one victim in captivity as the rescue operation continues,” Abiodun stated.