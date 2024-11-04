President Bola Tinubu has ordered release of all minors arrested and detained over #EndBadGovernance protest.

The Minister was flanked by the Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy; Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Public Communications and orientation.

“The President has directed that all minors be released on the and also reunited with their families anywhere they are in the country. A committee has been set up to look at the issues surrounding their arrest, detention and release. All the law enforcement agents related to the case will be investigated and anyone found wanting will be brought to book,” he said.