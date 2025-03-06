President of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has said he is currently resting after delivering his refinery project.

The 650,000-barrel refinery and petrochemicals project worth over $20bn has come to disrupt the oil and gas market in Africa and the world even as the refinery now exports refined products to other countries in Africa and Middle East.

Dangote recently spoke about the challenges he faced constructing the refinery which he described as the biggest risk of his life, saying he went through hell.

But speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of the 43-storey building new First Bank Head Office at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos, Dangote said he’s now resting after delivering the project.

He commended his friend and ally, Mr. Femi Otedola, who is the Chairman of FirstHoldCo for daring to put up a 43-storey edifice in Eko Atlantic as the new Head Office of FirstBank, Nigeria’s oldest financial institution.

He said Eko Atlantic has become the new City of Lagos and with FirstBank joining the list of corporate entities in the emerging industrial city, more banks would come in.

Dangote however stated that Otedola had also invited him to come to Eko Atlantic, adding, “Maybe soon, not now I’m resting right now. Having delivered the refinery I need some rest but I’ll come, I’ll be here very soon. So I want to congratulate you (Otedola) and the entire board and management of First Bank for taking this bold move of building a massive edifice in the new City of Lagos.”

The groundbreaking was attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Governors of Lagos, Ogun and Ondo – Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Dapo Abiodun and Lucky Aiyedatiwa respectively.

Others were Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Femi Hamza; former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, among others.

Other billionaires and CEOs in attendance included CEO of Pacific Holdings, Dr. Deji Adeleke; CEO of Sapetro, Senator Daisy Danjuma; Ambassador Gilbert Chagoury; Alhaji Mustapha Indimi, among others.