Imo Assembly Speaker, seven lawmakers dump PDP for APC

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Collins Chiji, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Seven other lawmakers also joined the ruling APC from the PDP.

Chiji announced his defection and that of his seven other colleagues during plenary on Tuesday.

The plenary that lasted 15 minutes, came to an end after the Speaker announced the names of the defected lawmakers.

Apart from the Speaker, others who defected are Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru), Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West), Chigozie Nwaneri (Oru East), Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West), Kennedy Ibe (Obowo), Onyemaechi Njoku (Ihitte/Uboma) and Eddy Obinna (Aboh Mbaise).

With the latest defections, the APC now has 18 lawmakers in the assembly while the PDP has eight.

Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba) of the Action Alliance (AA), who was declared the winner of the supplementary election held on Saturday, has yet to be inaugurated.