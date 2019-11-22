INEC fixes Nov 30 for Kogi supplementary elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed the 30th of November for the conduct of the supplementary election in Kogi West Senatorial district.

INEC says it came to the decision after its meeting today at its headquarters in Abuja.

On the same day, the umpire will also conduct a re-run election in Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.

The Commission could not conclude the election to fill the senatorial seat, after the returning officer, Professor Olayinde Lawal announced that the poll was inconclusive.

He explained that the cancelled votes were more than the margin of lead between the leading candidates Mr. Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).