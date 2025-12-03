The Senate on Wednesday commenced the screening of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, following his nomination by President Bola Tinubu as the new Minister of Defence.

The exercise began shortly after the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, read Tinubu’s request during plenary, urging lawmakers to consider and approve the ex-CDS as a replacement for former Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru, who resigned on Monday, citing health reasons.

Akpabio thereafter directed the suspension of Senate rules to allow the retired military chief into the chamber for the proper screening.

Tinubu’s letter, transmitted to the upper chamber on Tuesday, expressed confidence in Musa’s capacity to “strengthen Nigeria’s security framework” and reposition the ministry at a time the nation is battling worsening insecurity.

The nomination was earlier confirmed in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Musa was commissioned into the Nigerian Army as a Second Lieutenant in 1991 and rose through various command and staff appointments.

In 2021, he was appointed Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, and subsequently headed the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps before his elevation to Chief of Defence Staff in 2023.

His predecessor, Badaru, who assumed office as minister on August 21, 2023, stepped down on Monday after admitting in his resignation letter that he could no longer effectively discharge his duties due to ill health.

The President has accepted the resignation and expressed gratitude for Badaru’s service.

Badaru recently drew public backlash after a BBC Hausa interview in which he claimed some terrorists were difficult to target because their forest hideouts were “too dense for bombs to reach.”

The Senate is expected to conclude Musa’s screening before forwarding its confirmation decision to the Presidency.