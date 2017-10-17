INFINITI Motor Company names Christian Meunier as Global Division VP, Global Marketing & Sales Operations

Christian Meunier, currently senior vice president, Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan North America, and chairman, Nissan Canada, Inc., has been appointed to the new position of global division vice president, Global Marketing and Sales Operations, INFINITI Motor Company.

In this new role, Meunier will be responsible for all marketing and sales operations for INFINITI globally. Meunier will report directly to Roland Krueger, chairman and global president of INFINITI, and senior vice president of Nissan Motor Corporation.

Meunier will be based in Franklin, Tennessee and will spend time in INFINITI’s global headquarters in Hong Kong to manage and guide the global sales and marketing operations.

“Christian brings a wealth of global experience and knows the premium automotive sector very well,” said Krueger. “In this newly created role and with his leadership, we are setting INFINITI up for future continued success. All INFINITI sales regions will report to Christian, and I am looking forward to continued growth of our brand.”

INFINITI just posted its 17th consecutive monthly global sales record, an 11% increase from January to September 2017, compared to last year.

Meunier began his career at Nissan Group in 2002 as general manager, Market Management and Sales Operations for Nissan Europe. He then held a variety of positions, including general manager, Product Marketing and vice president, Sales Operations. Meunier became vice president, Marketing for Nissan North America in 2007.

In 2010, Meunier became president of Nissan Brazil, where he led a significant turnaround of the company and Nissan became Brazil’s fastest growing automotive brand for three consecutive years. In 2013, Meunier was named president of Nissan Canada, making again Nissan the fastest growing automotive brand in Canada under his tenure.

Meunier has a master’s degree from EDHEC Business School in Lille, France.