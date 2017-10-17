INEC assures on credible election in 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is working towards achieving 100 per cent free, fair and credible election in Cross River in 2019.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Frankland Biriyai, made the statement on Tuesday in Calabar at a one-day workshop on voter Education and Publicity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was orgnised by INEC for Assistant Electoral Officers from the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

“This training will ensure that we achieve a record 100 per cent success in Cross River in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

“We are ready to achieve that; that is why you are being trained to go to your local government areas and educate the voters that we are in a new era.

“I am sure that between now and 2019 if you do your work very well, voters will have faith in us and believe that we can conduct free, fair and credible election come 2019.

“I urge you to maintain discipline and to keep working hard so that together we can do it, ‘’ Frankland said.

The REC said the training was designed to take voter education to the grassroots through sensitisation and publicity.

He insisted that INEC was capable of conducting credible elections that could be adjudged the best in the world.

The Head of Department, Voter Education, Mrs Anthonia Nwobi, said the workshop would afford the officers the opportunity to learn new rules and guidelines that would assist them in their duties.

She described voter education and publicity as key and paramount to the success of any election. – NAN.