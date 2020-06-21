Isi-Uzo mourns Hon. Chijioke Ugwueze, Representative in Enugu House of Assembly

The Executive Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Council, Hon. Jacob O. Abonyi, is deeply saddened to confirm the passing on of Hon. Chijioke Leonard Ugwueze, Member representing Isi-Uzo in the Enugu State House of Assembly, who died on Friday 19th June, 2020 after a brief illness.

Hon. Chijioke Ugwueze, also a former Chairman of Isi-Uzo L.G.A, was a true son of Isi-Uzo and a great citizen of Enugu State and Nigeria.

He was also a great industrialist and philanthropist, and ranked amongst our most dedicated sons and exceptional political stakeholders.

He was a charismatic leader and mentor to generations of our youths.

Ugwueze cared so deeply about his causes, the welfare of his constituents, and gave hope to many families.

In the wake of the COVID-19, he always travelled back to Isi-Uzo to help enforce compliance with the directives of our President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, and our Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on the containment of Covid-19 pandemic.

He was always on ground to keep security vigils to help enforce the orders on interstate movements. That was how passionate he was about the security and welfare of the good people of Isi-Uzo and Enugu State.

He was a peace lover dedicated to peace in Isi-Uzo and was genuinely loved by our people.

Hon. Ugwueze served as the Chairman, House Committee on Transport; and was also in the Committees on Inter-Governmental Affairs and House Services.

Chijioke Ugwueze was a good man, a kind-hearted individual, an audacious fellow, a dogged politician and a great lawmaker.

We are proud of his dedication to public service and remarkable accomplishments.

The Nigerian flag at Isi-Uzo Local Government Council Headquarters, Ikem, will be lowered to half-mast, in his honour, for weeks to come.

As we mourn, we extend the deepest condolences of the good people of Isi-Uzo Local Government to his immediate family and relatives at this moment of horrendous grief.

Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Obiora Obeagu ESQ

Secretary to the Local Government

For: Executive Chairman.