The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the names of 23 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres delisted over issues that marred the 2026 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Also, the board issued warnings to 88 centres “with minor technical issues”

The results of the 2026 UTME Mock, conducted on Saturday, March 28, were released on March 31 as announced by JAMB’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin.

In the aftermath of the exercise, more than 20 CBT centres plagued by technical issues have been delisted over inadequacies.

JAMB also issued a stern warning to candidates to steer clear of fraudsters, especially those operating on WhatsApp, who falsely claim they can manipulate or inflate scores.

In a statement on Friday (yesterday, Benjamin released the names of the affected CBT centres, which have been increased from 20 to 23 across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said they were delisted for technical inefficiencies.

The list and states:

Abia

Micben, Seat of Wisdom Academy Umunteke Asa (Micben Ict Hall) Ukwa West, Abia State Anambra

• Bishop Crowther Seminary CBT Centre. 110 Work Road, Behind State Ministry of Works, Awka

• The Oracle Lens, Ubili Town Hall, Nnokwa, Anambra State

3. Bayelsa

• Derby’s Young Ict Centre, Behind Government Science and Technical College Okaka, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State

4. Delta

Avid ICT Solutions CBT Centre, Institute of Continuing Education (I.C.E), No. 2 Victor Chuks Odogwu Street, Asaba, Delta State

Brightfield School CBT, 18 Onwugbonu Crescent, New Layout, Ekpan, Uvwie

Conarina Maritime Academy, Eseme River Road, Oria-Abraka, Ethiope East, Delta State. Nigeria

5. Edo

Daniet Global Resources, No. 124 Akpapava Road, Opposite Zenith Bank, Ikpoba Slope, Oredo, Benin City, Edo State

Moses And Grace College of Health Sciences And Technology CBT Centre. 3rd Richard Street, Obe Community, After Rock of Ages Church, Off Benin Sapele Road, Benin City

6. FCT

De-Lite CBT Centre, Model Sec Sch Maitama, Lake Chad Avenue, Maitama, Abuja

Zulqud Consult Ltd (ZCL CBT Centre), Government Secondary School, Lugbe, by Car Wash. Lugbe Bridge

7. Lagos

Florin High School. 23/25 Olutimehin Str. Off Ajiboye Str. Military Zone Bus Stop, Off Idimu Road, Ejigbo, Lagos State

Folbob CBT Centre, 5 Road 10 Folbob Zone, Losooro, Lakowe School Gate Bus Stop, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State

Great Kezino College CBT Centre, 118/120 Agunfoye Road, Adamo, Ikorodu, Lagos State

Obans C.B.T. Centre Rn Plot 32, Oba Ijaolu Road, Elepe Bus Stop, Off Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Teesas Learning And CBT Centre, Izedon Place, 2 Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Opposite Mercedes Benz, Off Ikate, Lekki Express Way, Lagos State

8. Ogun

Braingate Model Schools CBT Centre, Arepo-Fadunsin, Ijoko

Greenhills Academy, Cele Bus Stop, Oke-Ola, Itele Road

9. Osun

Oduduwa University CBT Centre, Ipetumodu, Ile-Ife, Osun State

10. Oyo

Lasting Glory Schools, CBT Centre No. 1 Baale’s Quarters, Kajola Ejioku, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Nesam International School CBT Centre, Nesam Int’l School, No. 1 Alexander Road, Apata Via Immaculate Hospital

Saf Polytechnic, Along Iseyin-Oyo Road, Idi-Ori, Iseyin, Oyo State.

11. Plateau

Rabjib Computer Academy, Behind Union Bank, Along Museum Road, Jos, Plateau State.