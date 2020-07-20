Rising COVID-19 cases won’t stop Rivers school projects – Govt

The Rivers State Government has said despite the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, all school projects started by Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration will be completed and delivered to the people.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, stated this while answering questions from newsmen after inspecting ongoing school projects in Oyigbo and Ogu-Bulo Local Government Areas of the state.

The commissioner said, “The Governor, Mr Project, made it clear that the restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 will not stop projects from going on in the state. He has warned that contractors who have collected mobilisation fees would not be allowed to hide under COVID-19 to avoid doing what they should do.

“He is going round the projects sites to ensure that the contractors are doing their work, while ensuring social distancing. There are other projects going on, including the three flyovers.

“So, as far as this state is concerned COVID-19 has not managed to shut down projects, including work at the various school sites.”

Ebeku expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work at the Community Secondary School, Ndoki, Oyigbo LGA, noting that government’s commitment to delivering on its promises to Rivers people was the driving force behind the continued execution of projects across the state.