Kano State insists on N340bn Chinese loan for rail project

The Kano State Government has stated that there is no going back on its intention to borrow for the construction of the Light Rail Transit Project in Metropolitan Kano, which was conceived after due consultations with major stakeholders in the state.

The state government also insisted that the light rail project is designed to expand commercial activities and ease transportation of agricultural products across the state.

A press release that was issued yesterday night in a swift reaction to a statement by the Kwankwasiyya Movement on the project, by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muhammad Garba, stated that no amount of criticism would deter the state government from carrying out laudable projects that would transform Kano to a Mega City.

Garba pointed out that since the foreign loan has already been approved by the China Export-Import Bank, the state government would go ahead with the project by commencing with Lot (I), which started from Dawanau Grains Market-Bata.

He stated that all the due processes are being followed, which include getting approval from the Kano State House of Assembly and clearance from the relevant federal agencies and the National Assembly.

The commissioner, however, said that no amount of blackmail would stand as a stumbling block for the APC government to initiate people oriented policies and programmes in the overall interest of the state.