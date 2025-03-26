The Chief Judge of Katsina State, Justice Musa Danladi, has granted bail to 103 inmates and discharged three others on health grounds, prolonged detention, age, and good conduct while in custody.

The exercise, which took place on Wednesday, was part of the first quarter of the 2025 jail delivery initiative aimed at decongesting correctional facilities in the state.

Justice Danladi had delegated his authority to High Court Judge, Justice A.B. Bawale, to oversee the exercise at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Katsina New.

Last week, *The PUNCH* reported that during the first phase of the exercise at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Katsina Old, 91 inmates were granted bail, while four were released.

Commending the efforts of correctional officers, the Chief Judge lauded the dedication of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Katsina Command, urging them to sustain their commitment to service delivery.

“This command is among the best in Nigeria in terms of service delivery,” he said.

The Controller of Corrections, Katsina State Command, Umar Baba, who spoke on behalf of the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, expressed gratitude to the judiciary for its continued collaboration with the command.

He noted that the intervention was timely, emphasizing that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

Baba also appreciated the Chief Judge for not only granting bail and pardon but also providing welfare packages and relief items to the inmates.

“I urge the freed inmates to stay out of trouble, desist from crime, and make good use of the skills they have acquired while in custody,” he added.