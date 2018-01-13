Kemi Olunloyo regains freedom

Nigeria’s controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo who has been behind bars and locked up in Port-Harcourt Maximum Prison, has regained freedom.

Kemi was set free after spending 90 days in the holding facility. Read her post:

“#BREAKING I have been released from Port Harcourt maximum prison for the third time in 12 months. To the Federal government of Nigeria, pls decongest #PHMax. Our young #Igbo #Ogoni #Ikwere#Calabar #AkwaIbom males are all LOCKED UP and not fed adequately. Many wasting away with skin and health problems. The Federal Ministry of Interior needs to intervene FAST! Special thanks to @areafada1 and #ourmumudondomovement which I helped launch @tvcconnect Dec 13th 2016.