Killings: Human life cheaper in the North than chicken – Ex-minister tells Buhari

Former Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, has lamented the growing killings in northern Nigeria and asked President Buhari to sack his service chiefs.

In a video done in Hausa and posted on his Facebook page, Dalung, bemoaned the killings despite huge security expenditure.

“Mr President, you have given these people more money, yet we continue to lose more lives”, Dalung said, according to a translation done by Sahara Reporters.

“These people are only enriching themselves with public money Mr President.

“Sadly, you have once mentioned that they were disobeying your orders; I mean orders of the Commander-In-Chief, so why are you still tolerating them?

“Mr President, it’s high time you let go of them because their continued stay is only rubbishing your administration.

“I’m not a prophet but I can predict (that) if no action is taken on these traitors within your government, you’ll bitterly regret it by 2021.

Dalung said more Nigerians residing in the North were being killed under his watch than at any time other time in history.

“From Borno to Kwara and from Plateau to Sokoto, human life has become cheaper than that of a chicken.

“Take for example, how innocent souls are perishing, and needlessly so, in your own home state of Katsina,”he said.

Dalung was minister of sports between 2015 and 2019.