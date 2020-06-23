FG orders ministries, parastatals to automate files, records

The Federal Government has directed all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to commence the process of automation of their files and other records as one of the ways to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent on Monday.

The circular dated June 22, 2020 with reference number HCSF/3057/Vol.1/77 was titled ‘Digitisation of files and other records in MDAs’.

Yemi-Esan noted that the pandemic had impacted on the way work was being done in offices.

According to her, the development has shown that much can be achieved with the deployment of technology, hence the need for the automation of files and other records.

The circular read, “The current COVID-19 pandemic has impacted on the way work is done and thrown up some challenges.

“As one of the strategies to cope with the situation, virtual meetings, workshops, conference/seminars are held by some MDAs to ensure that service is not grounded. Some that are a little more technologically ahead treat files and memoranda online.

“This development has indicated that, going forward, much can be achieved with the deployment of appropriate technologies in the service.

“The incidence of COVID-19 has, therefore, become a catalyst to accelerate the implementation of the initiative. To this end, all MDAs are expected to commence the process of digitisation/automation of their files and other records without further delay.”

She said MDAs would be required to forward a quarterly report on the progress made on the implementation to her office.