Killings: Ooni of Ife returns to Aso Rock, meets Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Friday met behind closed doors at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The visit by the royal father was the second in barely 24 hours.

The Ooni met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday after which he warmed about drums of war beating in the country.

He also declared that the Southwest did not want war even though most of its forests had been taken over by “strangers.”

Friday’s meeting lasted for about 45 minutes.

Oba Ogunwusi declined to speak with reporters after the meeting.

The Ooni, on Thursday expressed the wish of Yoruba monarchs and their subjects that the Federal Government fished out the “bad eggs” among Fulani herdsmen.

The Ooni called for the tightening of security in the South-West by the Federal Government amid the increasing attacks, adding that the escalating security challenges in the country had led to some persons and groups beating the drums of war.