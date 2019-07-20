Ganduje advises FG to abolish herdsmen’s north-south movement

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on the Federal Government to abolish the movement of herdsmen from the northern to the southern part of Nigeria in order to curb farmer/herders clashes.

Ganduje, however, said that the Ruga settlement was the only way to address the crises occasioned by the movement of herdsmen in the state.

The governor said that the settlement programme was a must for the state and had been fully embraced by his administration as the only way to reduce the concerns raised, Channels TV reported on its website on Friday.

“The Federal Government should abolish the movement of herdsmen from the northern part to the southern part of Nigeria because that creates a lot of problems and the only way to do it is the Ruga issue.”

“This settlement is a must and to us in Kano State, it’s a task that must be done, because we must improve the quality of lives of the herdsmen so that they become full Nigerians and behave like any other good Nigerian, so that the conflict we are having all over the country can be reduced and, at the same time, they can improve the way they breed their cattle,” Ganduje was quoted to have said in an interview with the TV station.