Kyari: Buhari’s governance structure has collapsed, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday expressed apprehension over the alleged collapse of governance command structure of the Federal Government since the isolation of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kyari had tested positive to the deadly COVID-19.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, also said the PDP was disturbed by heightening public anxiety over who controls governance machinery as Buhari had remained silent since Kyari, who was supervising ministers and other sensitive government officials, was quarantined.

He said, “The PDP is worried that Nigerians are now at a loss regarding who the cabinet ministers and other officials of the Federal Government currently report to, a development that has sparked apprehensions of a collapse of governance command structure at the Federal Executive.

“Already, there is heightened public apprehensions that the development could have been the reason behind the cancellation of Tuesday and Wednesday’s scheduled Federal Government’s briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic thereby denying Nigerians much needed update on issues relating to the coronavirus disease.

“The party notes that Nigerians are distressed that Buhari has remained silent on the spread of COVID-19 and has failed to address the nation since some Presidency officials, as well as some state governors and other high profile officials and individuals reportedly tested positive to the virus.”

He called on Buhari to immediately come out clean on who was in charge of the governance structure, since Kyari had been quarantined.

Ologbondiyan said, “Our party wants President Buhari to note that, what Nigerians expect of him at this point in our history is to end his silence, be visible and take up the challenge of personally leading in governance, particularly in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, like other leaders across the globe.

“The PDP also counsels President Buhari to wake up and engage other world leaders, international bodies and global health sector stakeholders for solution.”

He called on the corporate bodies, international organisations, research and medical institutions and public-spirited individuals to rally with other members of the international community for solutions to check the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.