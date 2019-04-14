L-R: Director, Oyo State Teaching Service Commission, Mr Mustapha Taiwo; state Head of Service, Mrs Hannah Ogunesan; and Permanent Secretary, Service Matters, Mrs Adejoke Eyitayo, during the presentation of cheques to recipients of the 2018 ‘Most Efficient Workers’ award, at the Governor’s Office, Ibadan… on Friday. Photo: Governor’s Office

Related Articles
L-R: Afolasade Alonge, Divisional Head, Corporate & Specialised Banking, Heritage Bank Plc; Kikanwa Akpenyi, Group Head, Customer Experience & Analytics; Amb. Soline Niyirahabimana, Hon. Minister of Gender & Family Promotion; Mother Dan-Egwu, Group Head, Experience Centre Coordination and Rev. (Dr) Uche Juliet Ajirison, Port Harcourt Coordinator of African Women in Leadership Conference (AWLO), during the African Women in Leadership Organisation Conference held in Kigali Rwanda, yesterday.
April 10, 2019
Enugu State Governor and Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (middle) laying the foundation for the administrative building of Enugu State University of Education, Ihe, Awgu Local Government Area, yesterday. With him are the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji (right) and Chairman of Governing Council, Enugu State College of Education (Technical), Amb. Mrs. Fidelia Njeze (left).
April 9, 2019
Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to Enugu State Governor, DSP Peter Nnadozie (middle) being decorated with his new rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (left) and the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sulieman Balarabe, at the Government House, Enugu, on Friday, following his recent promotion by the Police Service Commission.
April 6, 2019