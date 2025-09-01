The inaugural committee meeting leading to the coronation of the 44th Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, was, on Monday, held under the chairmanship of Chief Bayo Oyero.

The meeting, which had in attendance the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Demola Ojo, deliberated on the September 26 event.

The committee, during the meeting, jointly agreed upon a one-week programme of activities leading to the coronation.

These were contained in a release issued on Monday by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, made available to newsmen.

“The programme will start on Monday, 22 September, with an Interdenominational service at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, to be organised by the Central Council for Ibadan Indigenes, CCII.

“This will be followed with Cultural Day on Tuesday, promoted by the CCII and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism,” Oyelade said in the statement.

According to the commissioner, a coronation lecture will be delivered by Toyin Falola, while Mega Praise worship will hold on Thursday at the Civic Centre, Idi-Ape, Ibadan.

Oyelade added that the coronation of the new Olubadan would take place at the Mapo Hall, on Friday.

According to the commissioner, the inaugural meeting was attended by representatives of the Olubadan, which included the Asipa Olubadan designate, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; Chief Nureni Adisa and Chief Adeola Oloko, the Media Aide to the Olubadan.

Others were the Commissioners for Culture and Tourism, Women Affairs and Information.

The local government council chairmen of Egbeda and Ibadan South-East represented the 11 local government councils in Ibadanland, while the House of Assembly Member for Ibadan South-East was also in attendance.

The Governor’s Protocol Director-General and the Permanent Secretaries’ Protocol, the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, were also at the meeting.