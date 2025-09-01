The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has warned that the Peoples Democratic Party risks self-destruction if it attempts to bring back former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, into its fold.

Speaking during a media chat on Monday, Wike said the PDP had not learned from past mistakes that cost it dearly in the 2023 general elections.

He recalled that he and other party leaders had repeatedly cautioned against allowing both the presidential candidate and the national chairman to come from the North, a move he insisted was unjust and politically suicidal.

“From day one, I told my colleagues, PDP, you are shooting yourself. If you allow what is going on to continue, you’ll pay. And what did I say? You cannot have the presidential candidate at the same time as the national chairman of the party,” Wike said.

The former Rivers State governor accused the PDP of “stealing” both positions and ignoring calls for fairness and balance, a decision he argued contributed to the party’s loss at the polls.

“It is better now you have stolen the presidential ticket—and again stole the national chairman. I said it will purge you. And it really purged them. I have no regret for it,” he declared.

Wike insisted that the presidency must rotate back to the South to ensure equity and political stability.

According to him, the PDP’s arrogance and refusal to heed internal warnings have left the party weakened and vulnerable.

He also dismissed talks of Obi’s possible return to the PDP, describing the move as dangerous and hypocritical.

“To what? Bringing Obi to where? You want to kill the party? Obi that was abusing the party, saying it is rotten—so the party is now good enough for him? Ambition can make people even go to Satan’s house,” Wike said.

The minister stressed that such a decision would further erode the party’s credibility and destroy any remaining ideological foundation.

“If you want to destroy this party, dare it—bring Obi. There’s no way he will come back just because of ambition. No more ideology, no longer principle,” he added.

Wike maintained that he stood by his long-held position that equity, justice, and zoning remain the only viable path for the PDP to regain national relevance.