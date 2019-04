The Lagos state House of Assembly on Monday passed the 2019 budget of the state at plenary.

While the total buget size is N873, 532, 460, 725; capital expenditure stands at N479, 691, 073, 705 and recurrent expenditure is N393, 841, 387, 020.There is a difference of N21.215b from the budget presented by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in February which was N852.317bn.

Details later.