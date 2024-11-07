Property owners along the Lagos-Calabar Highway have rejected the Federal Government’s compensation offer, describing it as insufficient compared to the actual value of their properties.

In an exclusive interview, a retired banker, Emeka Mewu, said the compensation he was offered was a merger sum compared to the value of his property.

He said, “My property was valued at over N400m, both the land and developments thereon, which were four bungalows, but I was just given N3.3m. The most essential value is the land itself, the cost of the land was so enormous that I had to sell two of my properties in different locations on the mainland in order to acquire this particular one.

“The Lagos State Government did not stop us or ask us not to build, and this particular part of my land was not gazetted for this alignment.”

In a similar vein, an affected property owner, Paul Osemele, said nothing had changed in the situation, adding that he had to move back to his hometown due to the crisis that happened.

He said, “I was offered N42m compensation, but I did not take it. Why would I take N42m, when my property was valued at N978m, which is close to a billion? This does not just apply to me alone but to many others.

“They demolished a twin duplex of five bedrooms each, converted into 16 apartments, with a penthouse, and a four two-bed flat each behind.”

Buttressing this, the head of the coalition group for those having compensation issues and unfairly compensated, Sola Enitan, asserted that Osemele generated N36m in revenue annually from the just demolished properties.

He said, “The government is claiming to want to spend N15trn on a road when everybody around the world knows that such a project requires N2-3tn in plant availability compensation payment, these are global best practices.

“We would have gone to court but we have not because we are currently in the House of Representatives, of which the Works Minister did not turn up, despite serving him twice.”

Another, while pleading anonymity to avoid being further victimised, asserted that the offer pitched by the Federal Ministry of Works was ridiculous.

He said, “They had made a ridiculous offer, it’s about three per cent of the assessed value of my property. And in addition, wanted me to sign an indemnity stating they had paid me fully for my whole property. I refused to sign so they refused to pay any compensation.”

“My property is on two plots measuring over 1,700sqms. I built a beautiful one-storey building with 4 bedrooms for myself and my family. We also have a two-room ensuite boys’ quarters.

“It was valued at over N630m. But their offer came to about N18m, I am seeking redress/justice for fair compensation through my lawyers, however going to court would be the last resort. We have tried appeals to them, and the National Assembly is holding a hearing in this regard as well.”

The President of Total Energies Staff Cooperative Society and Total Energies Staff Club, Cajetan Onu, said the compensation paid by the government was insufficient compared to the investment made on the developed property.

He appealed, “As I speak now, we have a bulldozer on our fence and we started developing our clubhouse four years ago, and we just commissioned it this year. We are not against the project; what we are requesting is more time to recover the equipment we can recover.

“Our second request is on the evaluation that was done to be on the cost for the compensation. We feel it is grossly inadequate compared to how much investment we put into this property. We beg you to assist us to ensure that we get the right compensation for this property.”

The founder of Leisure Games, Olanrewaju Ojo, who got N1.3m compensation, told The PUNCH that the amount was what he could generate in a week.

He said, “This is ridiculous! What am I supposed to do with this? I will make this in a week.”

Another compensated property owner of businesses on the Good Beach, who pleaded anonymity, said the amount was 1/6 of what he submitted.

He said, “For me, the compensation I was given is about 1/6 of what we submitted. It is not up to what we invested in this business.

“I am having mixed feelings now and I do not know what to do. I do not know if I should accept or reject this.”

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, had stated that the budget for compensation on section 1 of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway increased from N8bn to N18b.

Umahi also stated that everyone on the compensation list of section 1 of the coastal road must have been paid in 10 days.

He said,“There is a legal basis for this, though I’m not a legal expert; we consulted experts for that, and 50 per cent of the compensation has already been paid. I have directed the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Keisha, to avoid waiting for further approvals from the Federal Executive Council, as the interests of the affected individuals must be prioritised.

“Those affected should be able to access their funds for relocation. Therefore, within the next 10 days, we will complete 100 per cent of the payments as documented by our enumerators.” – Punch.