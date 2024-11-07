Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), on Wednesday, noted that despite efforts to improve under-five and infant mortality rates, the figures remain unacceptably high.

Represented by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, at the ongoing three-day Nigeria Health Sector-Wide Joint Annual Review, in Abuja, the governors said, “We know there have been some improvements in health indicators, particularly in reducing under-five and infant mortality rates, these figures remain unacceptably high.

“Moreover, we have seen worsening trends in neonatal mortality and malnutrition, these statistics highlight the urgency of our work.

“We must continue to work together, recognising the unique challenges each state faces while maintaining our shared focus on achieving better health outcomes for all Nigerians.

“I would also like to commend the Minister of Health for his continued effort to translate the compact into action.”

He said the series of engagements carried out across all 36 states had ensured that key stakeholders were aligned on the sector-wide groups.

He reiterated the commitment of the NGF to the intent of the health sector compact, and improving the health sector.

Speaking at the event, with the theme: “It’s for all of us: Accelerating our health sector reforms together,” the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammed Pate, urged Nigerians to hold the federal, state, and local governments accountable for improved quality health and basic services.

He said, “For our citizens, in line with the President’s overall direction, we want you to hold us, and your state government and local governments accountable for providing improved quality health services, and basic services that we need as a people to create a healthier nation.

“We’re building on the legacy of several ministers of health that have come before us, and my colleagues, Dr Tunji Alausa, as well as the current Minister of State, Dr Iziaq Alausa, and many of us, and many leaders across different agencies.

“We’re building the institutions in health, but building on the work of so many others who have come before us.”

The minister noted that apart from the State of Health Report, the Health Vulnerability and Adaptation Report would also be launched to address the consequences of climate change and health.

“I would like to say that the lives of Nigerians, particularly women and children, are at stake, and the poorest among ourselves.

“We must do everything we can to safeguard them, and we will be relentless in our resolve to deliver an efficient, equitable, and quality health system for all Nigerians,” he added.

The minister stated that President Bola Tinubu was committed to improving quality health services for Nigerians.

He said the ministry had achieved 31 out of its 41 Key Performance Indicators across the presidential commitments and was on course to surpass the targets for 2024.

“We call on all of us to action, because the task ahead of us is huge, but it requires our collective efforts, and we can do this through genuine partnerships that are respectful.

“We call on the government, including our development partners, the friends of Nigeria, to continue to work with us, to be patient with us, as we chart a path towards improving the health of all Nigerians.

“From the Federal Government, I assure you that the President is very committed to continuing prioritisation of health, in line with the principles and commitments of the sector-wide compact that we signed.

“I really would like to commend all of the state governors for their leaning in, especially in the last 15 months, to work with us.

“To our development partners, I really want to also single you out to appreciate you as well. We seek stronger convergence of your financing and technical support towards our priorities.

“We also ask our development partners to individually share with us, with the Sector-Wide Approach Coordination Office their roadmap for strengthening the alignment as part of this compact,” Pate said.

Pate also said N45bn had been disbursed directly to the primary healthcare centres in the country through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

“The Basic Health Care Provision Fund 2.0 reform uses equity considerations in distributing financial and human resources to over 8,000 primary healthcare centres through direct facilities, and N45bn has already been disbursed through direct facilities to the state and to serve our population.

“We’ve mobilised with our partners more than N3bn in terms of complementary funding over three years, including N2.1bn that we have confirmed over time, which will complement the Federal Government’s effort, and in the last year, several facilities have been revitalised already, and 2,600 are currently being at late stages of being upgraded through the states.

“These are resources that we know will also help make our PHCs functional, and two additional thousand facilities will also be revitalised as part of this effort,” he said.

He further announced that 120,000 frontline health workers would be retrained.

He also said there had been significant improvement in infectious diseases, ranging from a 40 per cent reduction in diarrheal diseases, 24 per cent reduction in Tuberculosis and 12 per cent in HIV.

Salako, speaking at the event, stated that the annual review was vital for health sector stakeholders to assess programme performance, evaluate resource distribution, and review outcomes or issues that need to be addressed to improve performance.

“As a critical accountability tool, we shall be using the JAR to promote multisectoral coordination and set clear priorities for the upcoming year, ensuring that all stakeholders remain aligned with national health goals,” he said.