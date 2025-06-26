The Lagos State Government has denied any involvement in the controversial demolition of a property reportedly owned by the brother of Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the government described Obi’s allegations as unverified and misleading.

“The Lagos State Government is compelled to address the recent allegations made by Mr. Peter Obi regarding the demolition of a property belonging to his brother,” the statement began.

“We wish to categorically state that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) or any other agency of the Lagos State Government did not carry out the said demolition,” Omotoso said.

According to the commissioner, Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, Special Adviser on eGIS & Urban Development, who oversees LASBCA, confirmed that the agency had no involvement in the demolition exercise in question.

Expressing concern over what it described as a politically motivated claim, the government said:

“We find it disturbing that Mr. Peter Obi would make such allegations without verifying the facts, especially given the proximity of the local government elections.”

Omotoso reiterated the government’s commitment to the rule of law, assuring that any individual or group found guilty of lawless acts would be held accountable.

The statement further urged the public to disregard Obi’s claims and trust in the state government’s ongoing efforts to maintain order and ensure the safety of all residents.

To further clarify the issue, the state government has directed the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arc. Gbolahun Owodunni Oki (FNIA), to initiate a full investigation through LASBCA.

“The investigation will help clarify the circumstances surrounding the demolition and ensure that any necessary actions are taken,” Omotoso said.

The government concluded by reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity, safety, and transparency, assuring all residents—regardless of political affiliation—of their right to live and work peacefully in Lagos State.