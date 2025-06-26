Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, has downplayed growing calls for him to become President Bola Tinubu’s running mate in the 2027 elections, insisting that his focus remains on supporting the administration’s goals.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Barau said he was committed to whatever role President Tinubu assigned him.

“Honestly, I don’t want to say much about this now,” Barau said when asked about the speculation.

“Mr President has been working tirelessly to redirect the country toward prosperity. At this point, the focus should be on governance, not politics.”

Barau described the calls from political groups promoting him as premature and misplaced.

“I told those groups I don’t even know them.

“I appreciate their confidence in me, but I urged them to focus their efforts on supporting the President.

“When the time for politics comes, we’ll deal with it. But now is the time for serious governance,” he said.

He described President Tinubu as a political father figure and credited him with key moments in his political journey.

“He made it possible for me to return to the Senate in 2023 and backed me to become Deputy Senate President.

“If he ever asks me to serve in any capacity, I’ll say, ‘Thank you, sir,’ and I’ll do it. I am 100 per cent loyal to him,” Barau said.

Barau emphasised the need for continued unity within the Progressive political fold, calling Tinubu a kind-hearted and visionary leader deserving of national support.

“Our fates are tied together. When the President succeeds, we all succeed,” he said.

On constitutional reform, Barau revealed that the Senate would consider 59 bills and 31 proposals during the upcoming zonal public hearings.

He encouraged Nigerians to submit memoranda and participate actively.

According to him, the hearings will take place across the six geo-political zones: South-South: Ikot Ekpene, chaired by Senate President Godswill Akpabio or his representative.

He said the North-West would be chaired by Barau himself.

“South-West: Lagos, under Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele. North-Central: Jos, chaired by Deputy Senate Leader Lola Ashiru. North-East: Maiduguri, led by Chief Whip Sen. Mohammed Monguno. South-East: Enugu, chaired by Deputy Chief Whip Sen. Peter Nwebonyi.”

Barau said that the hearings were an important opportunity for citizens to help shape the country’s future through legislative reform. – NAN.