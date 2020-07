The lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Tunde Buraimoh, is dead.

It was gathered that the lawmaker died around 4 am on Friday.

He died at the age of 60.

It was learnt that Buraimoh, who was the Assembly’s spokesperson, had been absent from the Assembly’s Complex for two weeks.

Close sources to the lawmaker said he died of an undisclosed illness.