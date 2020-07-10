Ondo APC chairman dumps party

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress in Ese- Odo Local Government government Area of Ondo State, Mr Samuel Olorunwa, has resigned his membership from the party.

Olorunwa, was the party chairman of the State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi when he (Ajayi) was in the APC.

He tendered his resignation letter at the party secretariat in the local government on Friday.

Speaking on the telephone, Olorunwa said he resigned his position as LG chairman as well as being a member of the APC as from Friday. He was however silent on his next political move.