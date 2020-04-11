Lockdown: FG flags-off cash transfer in Lagos, says Sanwo-Olu

The Federal Government has begun the conditional transfer of N20,000 to residents of Lagos State as part of efforts to reduce the effect of the coronavirus lockdown.

This was revealed on Friday night by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who said he received the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, in his office.

Over 160 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Lagos State out of the over 300 infections reported in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu said the minister’s team was in Lagos to flag-off the conditional cash transfer and supply of relief food materials for the poor and vulnerable including the elderly, internally displaced persons, persons living with disabilities, petty traders, hawkers, labourers, amongst others.

The governor tweeted, “Today, I received the Hon Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq who was in Lagos with her team to flag off the conditional cash transfer and supply of relief food materials for the vulnerable.

“Our state is the epicenter of COVID-19 in Nigeria. We appreciate all the support we have received from the Federal Government. Again, I appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership and for his invaluable support. We will not rest until Lagos is free of COVID-19.”

The FG had said beneficiaries of its conditional cash transfer had received it in Federal Capital Territory Abuja and some other states across the country.

Similarly, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State said on Friday that he received the minister of humanitarian affairs in his office in Abeokuta.

“The Honourable Minister handed over five truckloads of rice and one truckload of vegetable oil, as part of the relief materials that the Federal Government is donating to the state for further distribution to the poor, vulnerable and elderly.

“She gave her word to speed up the process of the FG’s cash transfer to the less privileged in Ogun State, in order to ensure that these beneficiaries remain well during the COVID-19 lockdown period, which was directed for the common good of everyone,” Abiodun wrote on Twitter.