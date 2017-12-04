Man commits suicide in Ibadan over N.3m debt

￼A 57-year old man, Olajire Otunla, on Monday committed suicide by hanging himself over an alleged N300,000 debt.

The incident which occured at SW8/634 on Ososami/Oke-Ado road at about 1:30pm left neighbours and other residents in the environs shocked as majority of them said the deceased was an easy-going and hardworking man.

The victim’s wife, Mrs Monisola Otunla, a food vendor who could not hold back tears stated that:”My husband was a trader who deals in men’s underwears, he was a very hardworking man. He did not go to where he sells his wares today so he was indoors.

“At about 1:30pm, I went upstairs to drop some of the kitchen utensils I used and start preparation for tommorow’s business as my shop is located downstairs. I knocked the door to our rooms, there was no response, that was when I raised the alarm and the neighbours joined me to forcefully open the door only to get in inside the bedroom to find his lifeless body with rope around his neck tied to the window burglary protection iron rods”.

Asked whether she had an idea of what could led to his husband’s action, Mrs Otunla, said:”Although, he has not been sharing series of challenges he was facing, but I am aware of the fact that he was owing the sum N300,000. Maybe that was what prompted him to take his life because he did not leave a suicide note”.

One of his children, Bolade Otunla, told the Nigerian Tribune that:”I just got a call from someone that I should come home right away that my father has taken his own life. This is so shocking, I still cannot comprehend what could led to his action”.

It was gathered that the late Otunla was survived by four children, two males and two females, two of which are already graduates. One of them had her graduation ceremony two weeks of which the late Otunla was in attendance, while the second is preparing for his convocation ceremony scheduled to hold in two weeks time.

Members of the Nigerian Police from Orita Challenge division arrived the scene at about 3:pm and after evaluating the scene of the incident, the body of late Otunla was taken to the Adeoyo mortuary. – Tribune.