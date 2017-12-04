PDP bars Atiku, Lamido, Shekarau, Fayose from displaying posters on convention day

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has barred former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido from using next Saturday’s convention venue for campaigns and display of posters and banners.

The party also barred ex-govenor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau and Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State from using the event for campaigns.

Others whose presidential posters and banners are likely to flood the venue are a former Senate President, David Mark and Senator Ahmed Makarfi who would be bowing out of office few days after the convention.

Chairman of the party’s convention planning committee and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa told newsmen at the end of the committee’s meeting in Abuja that movement of “some important personalities” who ordinarily, would love to be around, would be restricted.

The governor said chairmanship and other aspirants would also not be allowed to campaign on the convention ground, adding that all campaigns must stop Friday.

“We need to make this announcement to all our party members and well wishers that the convention is going to be for delegates and we are expecting a little less than 3000 delegates. And those delegates have been properly accredited by the accreditation committee.

“And for those our party members that are going to come are welcome to Abuja, but they will not be allowed to come to the eagle square and this is because we want to be sure that we are in a position to deliver a credible elective convention.

“We are trying to put all these processes in place so that we don’t over crowd the venue. I want to urge aspirants to the various positions to please, keep their campaigners away from the convention venue and we believe all campaigns would have stopped by Friday.

“I will not expect any aspirant, especially presidential aspirants to bring their campaign posters, campaigners, men or women to the venue because it will not be allowed.

“And we want to appeal to all of them campaigning to desist from doing that. For those who want to campaign for future election, possibly the presidential aspirants this convention is not the place to display campaign posters or to display their intentions.

“I believe there will be an appropriate convention for that. I want to urge them to cooperate with us as a committee,” the governor said.

Present at the briefing was ‎a former national chairman of the party, Ahmadu Ali, former governors of Benue and Niger States, Gabriel Suswam and Babangida Aliyu; ex-Interior Minister, Abba Moro among many others.