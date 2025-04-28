Manchester United are continuing their efforts to secure the signing of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, with negotiations on final contract details currently underway.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the development on Monday via, stating, “Manchester United keep working to seal Matheus Cunha deal very soon, plan confirmed since one week ago.”

He added that the player is “keen on joining the project,” suggesting positive momentum in talks between the two parties.

The latest update follows Romano’s earlier report on April 21, where he noted that Manchester United were leading the race to sign the Wolverhampton Wanderers striker.

At the time, personal terms were being discussed, with United aware that other clubs had also shown interest. Cunha’s contract reportedly includes a £62.5 million release clause.

Romano said, “good feelings” after initial contacts between Cunha and Manchester United, indicating mutual interest in completing the transfer swiftly.