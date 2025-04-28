Nigerian singer, Raoul Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has expressed excitement over a recent trip to Sevilla, Spain, where he attended the Copa del Rey final alongside FC Barcelona players.

Sharing his experience on Monday via X, he wrote, “It was such a great full circle experience flying to Sevilla alongside the @fcbarcelona players to see the Copa del Rey finals game and watch them win the trophy! Most importantly, I met @Lamineeyamal__. Thank you, @Spotify, @SpotifyAfrica, @SpotifySpain for the invitation… Forca Barca.”

Earlier, Skales’ 2015 hit song, Shake Body, has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity nearly a decade after its release.

The song’s renewed success has been driven largely by new DJ remixes, especially one by Dutch DJ Onderkoffer.

After Skales shared the remix on music platforms, it recorded nearly 200,000 streams within just 10 hours, despite not being added to any playlists.

Adding to the momentum, 17-year-old FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was seen dancing to Shake Body in a viral TikTok video, introducing the song to a new generation of fans and further amplifying its reach.

Skales reacted to the development with gratitude.

“This is crazy! With the momentum of Shake Body trending again, I decided to officially release this DJ remix I heard in Europe last year and in 10 hours, it’s already almost 200k streams with no form of playlist support, that’s craaazy … thank you Jesus !!! God indeed works in mysterious ways,” he said.

In an interview with Sunday Scoop on April 13, the singer reflected on the phenomenon, saying, “I can’t say I know exactly why the song is ‘blowing up’ again. But, I consider myself a beneficiary of God’s blessings. I am also thankful for the support I’ve received from people; both those who know me and complete strangers who are fans of my music. Most importantly, I give all the credit to God for keeping me alive and strong enough to witness this moment.”

Speaking about the enduring nature of good music, Skales said, “As long as you do your work excellently and make amazing music, opportunities will always come. Great music is timeless. There are songs from decades ago that I still enjoy. I always tell people that if someone has never heard a song before, even if it’s 20 years old, it’s new music to them. I am just grateful that this new generation is discovering my music for the first time; it is truly a great feeling.”

He also disclosed that he is currently working on a new album titled Martina’s Son.