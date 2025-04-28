The suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Udaughan, on Sunday, tendered an unreserved apology to Senate President Godswill Akpabio over the controversial sexual harassment allegation she levelled against him.

However, her perceived apology was veiled in a satirical letter she wrote to the former Akwa Ibom governor, who is currently in Rome for the late Pope Francis’ funeral and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Natasha was suspended on March 6 following a heated disagreement with the Senate leadership over a new seating arrangement, which she alleged was designed to undermine her.

Tensions rose further when Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio on national television of punishing her for rejecting his purported sexual advances.

During the Women in Parliament session at the Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting at the United Nations in New York, Akpoti-Uduaghan called for international intervention to hold the Nigerian Senate accountable.

She also criticised the severe measures imposed on her, including the withdrawal of security, salary cuts, and a six-month suspension from the National Assembly.

Following a series of legal fireworks between both parties, the court barred the duo from talking to the press and commenting on the issue until the legal outcome of the case.

However, on Sunday, two days after Akpabio led a Federal Government delegation to the Vatican, the Kogi Central senator wrote a derisive ‘Apology Letter’ directed at the Senate President.

It read, “Dear Distinguished Senate President Godswill Akpabio, It is with the deepest sarcasm and utmost theatrical regret that I tender this apology for the grievous crime of possessing dignity and self-respect in your most exalted presence.

“I have reflected extensively on my unforgivable failure to recognise that legislative success in certain quarters is apparently not earned through merit, but through the ancient art of compliance — of the very personal kind.

“How remiss of me not to understand that my refusal to indulge your… “requests” was not merely a personal choice, but a constitutional violation of the unwritten laws of certain men’s entitlement. Truly, I must apologize for prioritizing competence over capitulation, vision over vanity, and the people’s mandate over private dinners behind closed doors.

“I now realize the catastrophic consequences of my actions: legislation delayed, tempers flared, and the tragic bruising of egos so large they require their own postcodes. For this disruption to the natural order of “quid pro quo,” I bow my head in fictional shame.

“Please find it in your magnanimous heart — somewhere buried deep beneath layers of entitlement — to forgive this stubborn woman who mistakenly believed that her seat in the Senate was earned through elections, not erections. I remain Yours in eternal resistance, Senator Natasha H Akpoti Uduaghan Unafraid, Unbought, and Unbroken.”