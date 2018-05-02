Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Finance , Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, at the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, 2nd May, 2018.

Related Articles
Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, receiving her Merit Award from the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Alhaji Isma’ila Muhammadu Zakari, during the Institute’s Merit Award Night at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, April 28, 2018
April 29, 2018
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun with the Minister of Finance, Republic of Niger, Mr. Hassoumi Massoudou, during the International Conference on Fight Against the Financing of Terrorism in Paris, France, on Thursday.
April 26, 2018