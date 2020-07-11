Mr. Ibu offers advice to younger, aspiring artistes

What movie shot you into limelight?

There were actually few of them but I remember Mr. Ibu as the head of them. Mr. Ibu is the head of the movies I made in my early days that brought me into limelight.

What else do you do apart from acting?

I tried my hands at many things. I brought fairly used fridges and also repaired them in case anyone got bad including air conditioners.

What are the benefits and disadvantages of stardom?

I must tell you that the movie industry made me who I am today in Nigeria and all aspects of my life. The movie industry is responsible for my wellness and you can also say riches because I have property today that I never thought I could have. On the other hand, there are some people who will certainly misunderstand one.

Who are your role models in the industry?

Sam Loco Efe of blessed memory.

How do you intend to stay relevant in the industry?

For next year, I think let the better side win because I know everybody is struggling to get across to the other side. But I’m no longer struggling for all these things because God made it that my name has been written in the white book and everybody is reading it. I’m trying to embellish everything and stay consistent in the game.

What’s your advice to aspiring actors and actresses?

They should stop looking at the bigger stars. They should think, pray, practise and not look at the older colleagues with hatred or ways to pick a fight with them. If you want to last long in any field, continue practising and one day, you’ll surely across to the other side. – Punch.