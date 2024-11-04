Quincy Jones, the legendary and multi-faceted music producer known for his work with icons like Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and Ray Charles, passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Surrounded by his family in his Bel Air home, the news of his death was confirmed by his publicist, Arnold Robinson, and reported by Yahoo and The Guardian on Monday.

Jones’ loved ones shared a heartfelt statement: “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing.

“And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Renowned for his unmatched contribution to music, Quincy Jones’ career spanned more than 70 years, earning him an indelible place in history as one of the most awarded artists ever.

With 28 Grammy wins from 80 nominations, he stands as the third most-decorated Grammy winner, surpassed only by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who hold 88 nominations each, reports the Guardian.

Reflecting on his diverse musical journey, Jones once noted: “When people write about the music, jazz is in this box, R&B is in this box, pop is in this box, but we did everything.”

Jones’ influence extended beyond his accolades.

The legendary producer behind Michael Jackson’s top hits in 2017 won $9.4 million in damages from the late superstar’s estate over posthumous works.

A jury in Los Angeles sided with the 84-year-old producer but gave him only part of the $30 million he was seeking.

He famously produced Michael Jackson’s iconic albums Thriller, Off the Wall, and Bad, which reshaped the landscape of pop music.

His versatility was evident in his collaborations with artists across genres, including Aretha Franklin, Donna Summer, George Benson, and Dizzy Gillespie. His legacy includes co-writing and producing the global charity single We Are The World, a song that brought together some of the greatest voices for humanitarian causes.

In addition, he was a successful composer of numerous film scores, bringing his musical touch to Hollywood classics.

Quincy’s talents transcended music alone; he founded his own TV and film production company in 1990, achieving notable success with beloved projects like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and The Color Purple.

His entrepreneurial spirit continued with the launch of Qwest TV in 2017, an on-demand music streaming service that showcased his enduring dedication to the art form.

Born in Chicago in 1933, Jones’ early years were marked by resilience and discovery. After his parents’ separation, he moved to Washington state with his father, where he began exploring his musical talents.

By 14, he was playing in a band with a young Ray Charles, even once backing the legendary Billie Holiday. His path led him to New York after studying music in university, where he performed with jazz band leader Lionel Hampton and played trumpet for Elvis Presley’s first television appearances.

Jones’ career took a defining turn when he became a producer and arranger at Mercury Records, also beginning his work in film scoring. Notably, he was the first African American to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song with The Eyes of Love from Banning in 1968, the first of his seven nominations.

Despite his towering success, Quincy’s life was not without its perils. He narrowly escaped death during the infamous 1969 Manson family murders, having forgotten an engagement at Sharon Tate’s house that night. He also survived a brain aneurysm in 1974, a testament to his resilience.

Yahoo reported that Jones’ personal life was as storied as his career. Married three times, he first wed his high school sweetheart, Jeri Caldwell, in a union that lasted nine years and brought forth their daughter Jolie. His second marriage to Ulla Andersson produced two children, Quincy Jr. and Martina, before ending in 1974. That same year, he married actress Peggy Lipton, with whom he had daughters Rashida and Kidada; the couple separated in 1989. Jones also fathered daughter Rachel with Carol Reynolds and had another daughter, Kenya, with actress Nastassja Kinski.

The Guardian described Jones as “widely and wildly talented,” a true industry titan whose influence spanned generations and genres. His family’s statement echoes the sentiment of millions: “We celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

In an era where music boundaries were sharply defined, Quincy Jones stood as a beacon of boundless creativity and collaboration. His legacy is an enduring reminder of the power of music to bridge divides and inspire greatness. – Agency report.